Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen after four-year-long hiatus with his much-awaited film Pathaan. The superstar recently wrapped up a schedule of shoots in Spain but his fan meet is still going strong. Pictures are now going viral. Scroll down to know more.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the actioner is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The film will also see Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles. Salman Khan is also said to be making a special appearance as RAW agent Tiger.

As fans are eagerly waiting for the film Pathaan updates, a fresh batch of photos has made it to social media. In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan is seen posing for selfies with his fans at a foreign location. The superstar is seen flaunting his long locks in the pictures.

King Khan is seen in a blue shirt and black pants. The top few buttons of his shirt were unbuttoned as his long, untied hair fell on his shoulders. The pictures are now going viral. Take a look at it below:

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, flaunting his eight-pack abs. “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga,” wrote the superstar.

His wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana also shared his picture on their Instagram handles. Suhana wrote with the picture, “Uhhh my dad is 56…we are not allowed excuses. #pathaan.”

Siddharth Anand’s directorial is a spy thriller that he been shot in multiple foreign locations. Several pictures from the film’s shoot in Mykonos were leaked online. They showed Shah Rukh and Deepika filming for the project at a resort. Deepika was also clicked while shooting for a song for the movie.

