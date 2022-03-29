Bollywood’s King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is one of the most awaited films of the year 2023. After being seen on screen last back in 2018 (Zero), the king of B-town is now ready to spread his magic once again.

Advertisement

However, with SRK fans being very excited about his upcoming film, a viral video claims that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is urging people to boycott watching the actor’s upcoming film. Read on to know if this claim is true or a hoax.

Advertisement

Recently a video has been going viral on the internet where UP CM Yogi Adityanath was seen asking people to boycott Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathaan. In the video, we hear Yogi saying in Hindi, “Some so-called left-minded artists and authors have started making anti-national statements. Unfortunately, Shah Rukh Khan is one of them. This is not the first time. He has acted like this in the past as well.” He added, “Shah Rukh Khan should remember that if the majority community boycotts his films, he will have to wander the streets like an ordinary Muslim.” Apart from this he also went on to compare the actor to Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Recently, as per the India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA), the claims from the video are misleading. As per them, the video, which is now viral on the platform, is about seven years old and has nothing to do with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan. What makes this report certain is that the video starts off identifying Yogi Adityanath as “Leader, BJP” and not Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, which proves that the video is old. The clips and notes in the video are from 3rd November 2015 (as per BCC report) where Shah Rukh had made a statement saying, “There is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance there is, I think there is growing intolerance.”

It was to this comment that CM Yogi Adityanath shared his thoughts about boycotting Shah Rukh Khan and his films, and even asked him to go to Pakistan as he compared the actor to Hafiz Saeed. In the end, the conclusion is that the video was old footage of Adityanath and was never targetted towards SRK’s Pathaan

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Govinda Reportedly Slapped Filmmaker Neeraj Vora So Hard That His Spectacles Flew Away Stunning The Film’s Entire Crew

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube