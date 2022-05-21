Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a clip in which she is seen talking about the struggles of shooting at minus 12 degrees Celsius. Parineeti is currently shooting for her next with singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu at a high altitude location.

In the video, she talks about how everything froze from the director’s beard, the camera to drinking water.

The video shows Parineeti Chopra in a burqa, with a warm jacket to keep herself warm, standing alongside Harrdy Sandhu, who too is in a thick jacket, as they gear up to shoot for a scene.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “minus 12 degrees. My coldest shoot ever. The best part was my hero also had to wear a thin costume and feel cold with me. Justice for my #ThandEquality campaign..#MakeHerosAlsoFeelCold #CanHerosWearSarees? @harrdysandhu.”

Details about this Parineeti Chopra-Harrdy Sandhu film are still under wraps.

