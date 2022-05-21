Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi have done a lot of movies together. Back then, their Jodi was a hit and fans loved their on-screen chemistry. The actress passed away in 2005 and her death came as a shock to all her fans and friends across the Bollywood industry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Babi accused veteran actor Amitabh of trying to kill her. Yes, you heard that right. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In the 70s and 80s, Parveen was a massively popular actress and known for her bold avatars in films. Her notable work includes films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Namak Halaal and Deewar to name a few. She was one of the most glamorous actresses; ahead of everyone else in time in terms of her fashion sense.

Reportedly according to DNA, Parveen Babi once allegedly filed a police complaint against Amitabh Bachchan and accused him of trying to kill her which was later proceeded by the court. No, we ain’t making that up but this actually happened.

However later, Amitabh Bachchan was given a clean chit by the court against allegations put by Parveen Babi and not just that, the actress was diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

For those of you who don’t know Schizophrenia, it is a serious mental disorder which usually interprets people’s normal reality. It consists of hallucinations, delusions and disordered thinking.

In the same reports by the publication, Amitabh Bachchan was quoted as saying, “The nature of her illness was such that she was terrified of people and was prone to all sorts of excessive delusions and hallucinations.”



