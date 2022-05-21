Two topics that are most spoken about in Bollywood at the moment are –Hindi being the national language and Bollywood celebrities promoting pan masala brands. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Shahr Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more have been trolled for endorsing such products and now veteran actor Dalip Tahil had opened up about it.

Advertisement

Dalip is a veteran actor who has been part of films like Baazigar, Raja, Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. In a recent chat, he said “trolling is also publicity” and revealed what stars should do if they wish to not get trolled.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with Zoom Digital, Dalip Tahil got candid about Bollywood A-list celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and others being trolled for endorsing a pan masala brand. The veteran actor said, “If you are a big star and you come on social media, you come into the public domain, you will get trolled. It’s a part of life.”

Continuing further, Dalip Tahil added, “It is just naive for any celebrity to think that they will only be praised and not be trolled, that’s life. Voh toh zindagi aur duniya ka niyam hai. Do log aapko bolege kya badhiya kaam kiya hai, teesra bolega kya bakvas kiya hai. Voh toh theek hai, voh toh zindagi ka niyam hai.” (That is the way of life. While two people will praise you for your work, the third will criticise you. That’s how things are, it’s life.)

The actor further added that if somebody doesn’t wish to be trolled, they should simply stay away from social media. He said, “At the end of the day, let me tell you one thing very honestly, trolling is also a way of at least recognising a person, some so-called celebrities should be happy that they are getting trolled, nahi toh unko koi puchta bhi nahi tha social media ke pehle. So, trolling is also publicity. What are people complaining about?”

Do you agree with what Dalip Tahil said?

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Slams Akshay Kumar As She Feels He Will Not Tweet Her Movie Trailers: “He Called Me, Quietly, To Tell Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram