Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is well known for films like Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu series, Queen and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. However, more than in her films, she is known for her giving bold and fearless statements. She once even accused Aditya Chopra of threatening her.

Back in 2020, when controversy revolving around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was at its peak, Kangana made some shocking allegations at Yashraj Films’ head honcho. She even dragged ace filmmaker and producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali as well. Scroll down to know more.

Kangana Ranaut appeared on Arnab Goswami’s news channel Republic and said, “I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning the ‘powerful four’.”

The Dhaakad actress further went on to call SSR’s death a murder. “I call it murder because I do feel abetment of suicide. According to section 306, it is as much of a criminal offence as physically killing one person. So for me, from day 1, I’ve been calling it murder.”

Kangana Ranaut then opened up how Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani but Aditya Chopra did not let it happen. She said, “Their contracts are ‘evil’, you can’t do anything without their permission. Bhansali wanted him for Ram-Leela, but Aditya Chopra did not allow him to do the film, so he made Ranveer Singh do the film. Bhansali has not chased any actor for five years, he wanted him for Bajirao Mastani, again Aditya Chopra did not let him do the film, reason best known to him, why because Sushant did not know how to do ‘chaplusi’ (being a sycophant). They sabotaged his career.”

The Queen actress further said, “YRF talent agency had been handling his work and prevented him from working with other directors and instead promised him a movie with a big director (Shekhar Kapur). That film was cancelled too. When Sushant rebuked and claimed autonomy over his career, they had a big showdown and Aditya Chopra told him that no one will work with you.”

During the interview, Kangana Ranaut also recalled how Aditya Chopra threatened her for rejecting a role in Salman Khan starrer Sultan. “The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra… just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying ‘Kangana said No to Sultan’. And then he messaged me, ‘How dare you’! You say No to me’. And then he told me, ‘You are finished’,” she said.

