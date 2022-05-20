Over the years Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has given us many incredible movies like Rakhta Charitra, Aag, Bhoot, Company and many more other films that have aged like fine wine. But apart from their talent in filmmaking, he was also known for making various controversies in the industry, and one of his controversies also involves Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking about the same, did you know that the director had once abused the senior Bachchan on the Twitter platform?

It so happened that back in 2011, Ram Gopal Varma had taken it to his Twitter account and abused Amitabh Bachchan for working in non-sensible (as per him) films like ‘Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap‎’. The director had once taken it to his Twitter handle and penned down on the platform saying, “Just watched Bbhuddah and I am. angry with Bachchan that he is such a ch*iya not to do films like this and am such a l* not to realize this”.

Earlier Ram Gopal Varma, after watching the trailer of Amitabh Bachchan’s Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap‎ had said, “Just saw some scenes of Bbhuddah and I am fu**g super angry with the f**g angry man for not doing more films like this all these f***g years”. Later on, he clarified his previously made statements saying, “For the people who took offence to my language I am rephrasing my compliment…Bbhuddah is a very nice film and Amitji has acted very well”

Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap was directed by Puri Jagannadh and shows the story of Vijju, an ex-convict who during an assassination mission reunites with his old flame and decides to leave the path of evil. The movie stars Big B alongside Sonal Chauhan, Charmy Kaur, Raveena Tandon, Makrand Deshpande, Sonu Sood, Hema Malini, Prakash Raj and many more.

Coming back to the present, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen on big screens with the sports drama Jhund directed by Nagraj Manjule. The icon will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in his next movie Brahmāstra directed by Ayan Mukerji.

