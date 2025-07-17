Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa has emerged as a colossal failure, heading for a dismal lifetime collection. Before its release, the film was promoted aggressively, but it didn’t help much. All the hype it made was because of cameos of big stars, particularly Prabhas. It did garner some attention but since the content was below the mark, the film failed to big earnings at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 20 days!

How much did Kannappa earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

Currently running in its third week, the Tollywood magnum opus is in its final stage of theatrical run, and tomorrow onwards, it will be out of theatres. On the third Wednesday, day 20, the film witnessed its lowest day of its run by earning just 1 lakh, thus indicating that it has lost steam completely.

Overall, Kannappa has earned a disappointing 32.92 crore net at the Indian box office in 20 days, as per Sacnilk. During the first week, it earned 30.14 crores, so in the last 13 days, it has added only 2.78 crores to the tally. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 38.84 crores. From here, the film is heading for a lifetime collection below 33 crore net.

Kannappa is a bigger disaster than Game Changer

Reportedly, Kannappa was made on a budget of 200 crores. Against this, it has earned only 32.92 crores so far. So, it has recovered only 16.46% of the total cost and has emerged as a massive disaster. The extent of failure is even higher than Ram Charan‘s Game Changer.

Game Changer was reportedly made on a budget of around 450 crores. Against this cost, it earned only 136.92 crore net at the Indian box office, thus recovering 30.42% of the total cost. In terms of recovery, Game Changer is ahead of the Vishnu Manchu starrer.

More about the film

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the magnum opus was released on June 27. It also featured Preity Mukhundhan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohan Babu in key roles. It was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

