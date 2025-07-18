Demon Slayer has been climbing fast and now it has taken the fourth spot in the all-time top-selling manga list. The popular anime, with over 220 million copies sold,has gone past Bleach, Slam Dunk, and even the long-running Kochikame.

What makes this more surprising is that Demon Slayer started in 2016 and finished in only 23 volumes but the manga it has overtaken had decades of head start and many more volumes.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge has reached 200.000.000 copies in circulation worldwide with 23 volumes. pic.twitter.com/OLgiqqLAn4 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) July 17, 2025

Demon Slayer Overtakes Long-Running Manga Series With Fewer Volumes

According to Screenrant, only One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Naruto are ahead now. All three of those giants have been around much longer and have released far more volumes, with One Piece having over 100, Dragon Ball 42, and Naruto sitting at 72.

Yet, Demon Slayer, with less than a quarter of that output, is already breathing down Naruto’s neck, with Naruto at 250 million and Demon Slayer quickly closing the gap.

Anime Boost Drives Massive Manga Sales

Demon Slayer’s story has built a solid reputation but there is no denying that the anime has supercharged the interest. Each new season pulls in millions of eyes and with the Infinity Castle movie around the corner, the anticipation is clearly helping push more volumes off the shelves. Many are turning to the manga to see how things end before the final anime episodes land.

As the last chapters await their turn on screen, fans are catching up and revisiting the series once more. The blend of anime hype and strong storytelling keeps momentum high.

Now that Demon Slayer stands among the top four in manga history, it is not hard to imagine it breaking into the top three sooner than later.

