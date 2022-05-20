Akshay Kumar is one of the most followed actors of the film industry who is known for his disciplined lifestyle and for the way in which he carries himself, even at the age of 54. He wraps up all of his films within a short period, which also allows him to do multiple projects in a single year. In the year 2011, the actor was promoting his film Speedy Singh when he opened up on an accident he had in Delhi and it involved pigeon poop!

For the unversed, Akshay was previously in the news when his movie Bachchhan Paandey hit the theatres. The movie did not work quite well at the box office due to immense competition but it did receive impressive reactions from a part of the internet. In the next few days, Akki’s next film, Prithviraj is expected to hit the theatres and it seems like there is already some hype around the period-drama.

In the year 2011, a report by ETimes mentioned how Akshay Kumar had opened up about an accident he met while riding a bike. “I must have been about 20 at the time, and I was struggling, looking for films. I was in Delhi, riding a bike one day, when I passed under a flyover or something and a pigeon dropped its, umm, excreta on me. I did what anyone would do by reflex – I looked down at my pants to see the damage, and when I looked up a second later, there was a car right in front of me. I crashed right into it and flew off my bike, onto the car. But otherwise, I’m a very good driver, and very careful too!”, he said.

Akshay Kumar also later clarified that getting pooped on by a pigeon is also considered a sign of good luck.

