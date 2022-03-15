Bollywood’s king, Shah Rukh Khan is once again back in action after his break. From doing entertaining ads to resuming shoot for his upcoming espionage-thriller Pathaan, we can surely say that King Khan is now in his work mode.

Recently, the Dilwale actor took it to his social media handle to share the news of the launch of his OTT app called ‘SRK+’ and since then his fans can’t help but bombard him with love and praises. Well, along with SRK, the one to Collab with him, has given us films Gangs Of Wasseypur, Black Friday, Choked, and many more.

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took it to his Twitter account and revealed that he will be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for an OTT project. Apart from this, the director also confirmed that this project will be coming out on King Khan’s much-awaited OTT platform SRK+. Anurag said, “Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+”

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ 🤝 https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2022

Coming back on Anurag’s revelation, Shah Rukh Khan‘s fans from around the world have rushed in, completely excited about the news and showered love over it. However, many trolls also came on to share their negativity, One troll said, “Bhai Naam Bata De #Boycott Trend Karna Hai! “. Another troll said, “Pehle film mein hi loss ho gye khan saab ki 😭😭😭 “. While one fan said, “Sabke sapne sach ho rahe hain apne to shuru hone se pahle hi khatm hoti dikhai de rahi hai 😞😞 ” another commented, “Don’t waste your time, people have rejected druggies & Khan’s of Bollywood “.

Meanwhile, since the news of the OTT project is out, SRK received lots of love from his fans and among those was a tweet from his friend Salman Khan, who gave him his best wishes for entering the digital platform. Salman tweeted saying, “Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+.”

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

Are you excited about Shah Rukh Khan’s OTT app? Make sure to drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

