Shah Rukh Khan is a stellar performer on the silver screen and off it as well. If you don’t believe me, just have a look at some of the gigs hosting awards show or this throwback video we got out hands-on of the Pathaan star. In this clip, SRK hit the bull’s eyes while mimicking news reporter Arnab Goswami.

Advertisement

During one of his past appearances on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, alongside the beautiful Alia Bhatt, the Badshah of Bollywood was asked to mimic a brash angry news reporter and his performance is not less than a world-class one. Check it out below.

Advertisement

In a snippet from a past interaction of Shah Rukh Khan on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar had tasked the actor to recite a nursery rhyme as a news reporter. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director said, “You have to read out a nursery rhyme – which is Mary had a little lamb, like a brash angry news reporter, almost like Arnab Goswami.” Being his witty self, King Khan replied, “Don’t make him famous,” which snickering.

But performing one of the best mimicries we have seen of an angry news reporter, Shah Rukh Khan narrated the poetry beautifully. Doing it exactly like how Arnab Goswami appears during debates, SRK’s narration went as, “Mary, Mary had a little lamb. Little, Little lamb, little lamb. Mary had a little lamb, and the nation wants to know, whose fleece was white as snow. Whose. And everywhere that Mary went, the lamb was sure to go. Why? Why? Why!”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Musings (@srk.1000.musings)

Commenting on Shah Rukh Khan nailing the task given to him, one fan commented, “SRK does great mimicry. Here he is mimicking Arnab Goswami, a journalist ( famous for biased journalism & paid news).” Many others dropped in hearts and fire emojis.

What do you think of SRK’s performance? Let us know in the comments below.

For more such throwback stories, news and updates regarding the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salma Hayek Follows Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra On Instagram On The Same Day! A Blockbuster Trio On The Cards?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube