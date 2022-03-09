Bollywood actor and fashion enthusiast, Sonam Kapoor has always made sure that she is full of grace and beauty. However, in the past during her time in Karan Johar’s most controversial show, Koffee With Karan, with her father Anil Kapoor, the actress made us question her brains and knowledge.

Advertisement

Confused? Well, do you remember how Alia Bhatt once answered Prithviraj Chauhan as the president of India? Just a similar way, when the show’s host Karan had asked a GK question, Sonam confidently blurted the wrong answer. Below is everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Recently, a reel shared by an Instagram meme account, Theboldpataka has now on viral. In the reel, we see Sonam Kapoor in an old episode of Koffee with Karan. It is to be noted that the actress was accompanied by her father Anil Kapoor. During this talk show with host Karan Johar, we see them playing a rapid-fire round where Karan asks to recall who said the line (or quote), “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.” Giving the wrong answer confidently, Sonam said, “Robert De Niro.” Not once but twice.

Continuing the video we see a stunted Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar asking, “What??” in disbelief. The video ends out with all of them laughing out loud and wondering why did the actress say this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLITHY 🌪 TheBoldPataka (@theboldpataka)

Yikes! That would be been quite embarrassing.

The viral reel has now caught a lot of attention from the netizens. The users have filled the comment section to share how they felt about Sonam Kapoor’s general knowledge. One user said, “Dumb star kid 😂 “. Another user commented, “Anil Kapoor will be like “Paisa barbaad”.. “. While one user said, “Classic example of beauty without brains…. “, another wrote, “Anil Kapoor is regretting for his waste of time “.

For more such amazing updates and throwback stories, make sure to follow Koimoi

Must Read: Sonam Kapoor Deletes ‘Turban Can Be A Choice, But Hijab Can’t?’ Image After Getting Brutally Trolled; A Netizen Comments “You Synthetic Clone”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube