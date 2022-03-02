Bollywood gifts a person with much glamour, fame, wealth and not to forget tons of controversies. Sometimes these controversies end up breaking a very beautiful relationship or friendship too. Well, once such a similar situation happened better B-Town’s most famous best friends, Kajol and Karan Johar.

Kajol and Karan have been friends for the longest. However, every friendship witnesses its own share of ups and downs. Well, the same happened with the two and the reason for their down was Bollywood’s self-claimed critic KRK.

Coming back to the topic, it was during the release of Karan Johar‘s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil when things between him and Kajol went downhill. In 2016, Ajay Devgan had shared a recorded statement by self-proclaimed critic KRK aka Kamaal Rashid Khan who claimed that Karan had paid him Rs 25 lakhs to praise Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and defame Ajay’s movie Shivaay. This ended up ruining things between the filmmaker and Kajol as the actress gave out a response saying “Shocking” and made the whole situation worse.

Karan Johar opened up on this spat with Kajol in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, where he said, “She was the one who mattered to me but now it’s over. I wouldn’t like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years.” He further added, “I can’t even say that I was hurt or pained by it. I just wanted to blank it out. When she reacted to the whole situation and put out a tweet saying, ‘Shocked!’ that’s when I knew it was completely over for me.”

Would have been quite a heartbreaking situation for Karan. However, everything is all fine now between the two and they are back to being best friends.

