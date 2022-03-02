It’s been just 10 days since Shibani Dandekar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Farhan Akhtar. But within these 10 days, Shibani not only made headlines for her wedding but also for being pregnant. Yes! The actress was subjected to trolls for being pregnant not once but twice. But now Mrs. Akhtar has found a funny wait to tackle them.

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot on February 19, following rituals in Khandala followed by a legal one on February 21. The couple took the plunge in presence of their family and close friends.

Finally, Shibani Dandekar decided to address these rumours and react to the same. Taking to her social media account, the actress quashed the pregnancy rumours in the most hilarious way. Shibani posted a video on her Insta story while flaunting her washboard abs. Wearing a dark grey strapless bra with black shorts, Shibani turned down pregnancy rumours and how.

Shibani Dandekar revealed the reason behind her bloated tummy and wrote, “I am woman. I am not pregnant. It was tequila.” Haha, hilarious!

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CamVoNXjOBV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Recently, Shibani shared a couple of photos with Farhan Akhtar and called it, “The Akhtars.” As the actress posed with her husband, netizens couldn’t help but spot her bloated tummy. In the snaps, the actress looked stunning wearing a sequined golden strapless dress. Before this, when Shibani had posed for paps for the first time after their marriage, then too, pregnancy rumours had sparked taking the web by storm.

Meanwhile, after their wedding, Farhan’s good friend and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani had hosted a bash for the newlyweds and it saw who’s who of B-Town in attendance.

Apart from their families, Farhan and Shibani’s wedding was attended by their good friends like Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan, and Ashutosh Gowariker among others.

Coming back to Shibani, how hilariously has she quashed the never-ending pregnancy rumours. Isn’t it?

