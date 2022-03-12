Even when there were quite a few media houses and agencies that were predicting a double digit opening for Radhe Shyam, at KoiMoi we were the only ones to predict a start in the range of 5-6 crores at best. It is weird how the signs weren’t being read well in advance as the writing was clear on the wall once the promo was unveiled. The muted silence back then itself was an indicator of how things had gone wrong at that stage itself.

The promo was all over the place as there was confusion around what the film was. Is it a love story? Is it about palmistry? Is it an attempt to recreate Titanic? Is it a musical? Is it a fantasy? So many questions cropped up and with no real momentum in the promotion post that with surprisingly even the songs (despite being good) not really out there for consumption, it was a given that the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will struggle.

That’s exactly what happened as, despite a good spread-out release, the audiences were just not there for the film. The opening was low and rest was taken care of by poor word of mouth and lack of critical appreciation. As a result, the film had the first day of 5.10 crore*, which in fact is on the lower side of our predicted rage. Considering the momentum that The Kashmir Files is gaining and the fact that Gangubai Kathiawadi is still doing well, Radhe Shyam will struggle over rest of the weekend as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

