Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam finally hit the big screens after a lot of anticipation, the film opened with average to mixed reviews. However, the audiences are loving the Baahubali stars romantic drama, as the film opened with tremendous occupancy. The star power of the lead star cast played a major role in attracting the audience and it is safe to say that Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial has done some wonderful job. Looking at the impressive footfalls, now let’s see what business the film has done in the box office so far.

Advertisement

Although the Baahubali franchise made Prabhas a pan India actor his other release Saaho, failed to impress the audience. Now talking about his latest release, the film is said to be the most anticipated film as the first poster itself was intriguing, later the teaser trailer added more excitement among fans as many compared the film’s visual with top Hollywood projects.

Advertisement

For the past few weeks, Prabhas along with Pooja Hegde left no stones unturned to promote Radhe Shyam. Looking at the fan’s excitement it is expected that the Hindi dubbed version of the romantic drama will open with 4.50-5.50 crores, while the all India collection could be around 46-48 crores. The film has got the advantage because no big film clashed with Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial, but Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Batman might slightly affect the box office collections.

Other than Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Batman, The Kashmir Files was also released recently, but the film has a low theatre occupancy which could help Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam gain more in the box office collection.

The film is set in Europe of the 1970s, and it tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam were originally planned for a release on 30 July 2021 but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 14: Alia Bhatt Shines Bright Two Weeks Later Too!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube