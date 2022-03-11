Suriya’s Tamil-language vigilante action thriller film Etharkkum Thunindhavan, one of the much-awaited films this year, has been released in theatres. It seems the film saw a low start at the box office, which is said to be the lowest start for the superstar’s film in over a decade.

As per the latest report, ET had a single-digit opening day gross. However, it is expected that the film will pick up the pace during the weekend. In the early 2010s to mid-2010s, the south star was comfortably giving double-digit openers with strong numbers outside Tamil Nadu as well.

According to Pinkvilla’s report, Suriya’s film Etharkkum Thunindhavan opened with Rs. 9.75 crores approx at the Indian box office, whereas the vigilante action thriller film grossed Rs. 6.25 crores approx in Tamil Nadu. The collection is similar to his previous releases like Kaapaan (Rs. 6.10 crores) and lower than NGK (Rs. 10 crores). The film is being played at around 450 locations in the state.

The film’s performance outside Tamil Nadu is underwhelming and the numbers are reportedly less than what Valimai managed to do business two weeks ago at the Indian box office. The territorial breakdown of the films collection is noted below:

Tamil Nadu – Rs. 6.25 crores

AP/TS – Rs. 1.75 crores

Kerala – Rs. 1 crores

Karnataka – Rs. 50 lakhs

Rest of India – Rs. 25 lakhs

Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which now collected Rs. 9.75 crores (total), also marks the return of Suriya to the big screen after three years. since Kaappaan in 2019. As per the report, it is also worth pointing out that Suriya’s film has not performed to its full potential at the box office for the last ten years. His last two films Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru were released on Amazon Prime Video thus bypassing the theatrical release. A lot of expectation was associated with ET. However, the film had an underwhelming start.

