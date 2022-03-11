Samantha is a huge name in the entertainment industry now. The actress started off with the South Indian film industry and is eventually making her way to OTT and Bollywood. Sam never fails to make heads turn with her bold fashion choices and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she opened up on wearing revealing clothes for the first time after her marriage with Naga Chaitanya. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Sam is quite popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 22 million followers on Instagram. Actresses across the globe are often targeted on social media for their physical appearance and fashion sense but that doesn’t affect our beauties anymore. They have become thick-skinned and doesn’t really care about trolls anymore.

Advertisement

Back in the day, when Samantha got married to Naga Chaitanya she opened up on the trolling she received on the internet for wearing revealing clothes. In an interview with Hyderabad Times, she said, “I remember, the first time when I wore something revealing after marriage, I was trolled terribly and it was very, very hard. But I noticed that when I did it the second time, it was not so bad. It’s all about taking that first step.”

We totally agree with Samantha’s thoughtful stand on the trolls. The more you pay attention to the trolls, the more it bothers you; once you choose to ignore them, it doesn’t matter anymore.

Meanwhile, the Jaanu actress made a stunning appearance last night at the Critics Choice Film Awards and donned a plunging neckline gown in black and emerald colour. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

What are your thoughts on Samantha opening up on the trolls targeting her for wearing revealing clothes post her marriage? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Samantha Bedazzles In A Plunging Neckline Gown Worth Rs 1.8 Lakhs & Gets Brutally Trolled; Netizen Comments, “Kapda Nicche Jhadu Laga Raha Hai”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube