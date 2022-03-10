Samantha is one of the most successful and popular actresses in the country right now. The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade now and is slowly making her way to Bollywood too. The beauty was papped at the Mumbai airport last night and fans are going gaga over her airport fashion look and crediting her for the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by Sukumar, the film starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and performed incredibly well at the box office. Fans are still going berserk over the success of Allu starrer and trending its videos and dialogues on social media till now. Sam had a dance number in the film titled ‘Oo Antava’ and it became one of the biggest chartbusters of 2022.

Samantha was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night donning a casual look. The actress wore a white spaghetti top and paired it with denim pants and styled it with a tie-dye denim jacket. The beauty slayed a no-makeup look and looked pretty as ever.

Take a look at Samantha’s video here:

Reacting to Samantha’s video, a user commented, “Pushpa inke wajah se or jda hit huyi 😍😎✌🏻” Another user commented, “She is so beautiful and humble❤️” A third user commented, “I like Samantha Akkinneni more! Just hope they find a way back together” A fourth user commented, “Today women don’t take shit in relationship so she paying price as item girl but india accept p*rn star sunny and her transformation today girls expose wear less dress than men😢.”

What are your thoughts on Sam’s airport look? Tell us in the space below.

