A day after being inundated with greetings and wishes on his 72nd birthday, megastar Rajinikanth on Monday took time to thank every person who had wished him including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Responding to Prime Minister Modi’s birthday wish, the Kabali actor said, “My most respected, honourable Prime minister Shri Narendra Modiji, I convey my heartfelt thanks for your warm wishes on my birthday.”

In another tweet to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, Rajinikanth wrote in Tamil, “I convey my heartfelt thanks to my respected and dear friend, honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who greeted me with all his heart on my birthday.”

Rajinikanth also issued a statement in which he thanked political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, film personalities including Kamal Haasan, music director Ilaiyaraaja, director Bharthiraja, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan and sportspersons including Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh.

“I express my heartfelt thanks to my fans who, for my well being, have been performing ‘poojas’, ‘homams’ and offering ‘Annadanams’ in temples and to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

