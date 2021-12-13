Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Kamal Haasan, Resul Pookutty, Ram Charan & Others Wish Thalaiva

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan was the latest to express his birthday greetings to his friend and fellow actor Rajinikanth, who celebrates his 72nd birthday on Sunday.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan, in Tamil, said, “Birthday greetings to my sweet friend Rajinikanth. I wholeheartedly wish that he remains hale and hearty for several years and entertains his fans.”

Advertisement

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty too joined scores of others in wishing the superstar, who he said had been “Ruling over five decades with an enduring style”. The sound designer also observed that Rajini’s life story was a true inspiration for millions.

Telugu stars Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu too were among those who wished Rajinikanth on Sunday.

Ram Charan said, “Wishing our very own superstar Rajinikanth garu a very happy birthday! Your style and its impact will always inspire generations to come!!”

Actor Mahesh Babu for his part said, “To the epitome of style & charisma… Wishing you a very happy birthday Rajinikanth sir! Great health and happiness always.”

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar also sent his birthday greetings to the Tamil cinema icon on Sunday.

Sachin wrote, “Happy birthday Thalaiva Rajinikanth Sir. Always praying for your good health and happiness in life.”

Calling Rajinikanth an epitome of humility, one of Malayalam cinema’s top stars Mohanlal said, “Happiest birthday wishes dearest Rajinikanth sir.. You are the epitome of humility. Prayers for your good health and happiness always.”

Birthday wishes and greetings continue to pour in from all over the country to the actor who is known as much for his humility as for his superstardom.

Must Read: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ Completes Censor Formalities For Release

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube