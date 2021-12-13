Upcoming south film Pushpa: The Rise starring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun is just two days away from hitting the theaters! Well, fans are not only eagerly waiting to watch the film but also to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first-ever special dance number! However, it now seems like before even hitting the theaters, the movie has hit the headlines for let’s just say a not-go-great reason.

Read on to know the reason why the film is now in some serious trouble!

The Subukumar directorial, Pushpa: The Rise is now witnessing some hurdles before its release. The reason for this is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s special dance number! Shocking right?

According to some reports, a case has been filed against Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s special dance number, ‘Oo Antava’ in Pushpa: The Rise. This case has been filed by a men’s association and the reason for the lawsuit being filed against the song is because, as per them the special number is apparently portraying men as lustful through its lyrics and visuals.

As per the lawsuit, the men’s association has now demanded a ban on the song in the Andhra Pradesh court! However, the court is yet to give its judgment on the case.

Yikes! Just as everyone was eagerly waiting to watch Samantha perform her first-ever special dance number in the upcoming movie, this mishap takes place! The lyrical video of the song which has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad was just recently released on YouTube.

Meanwhile, talking about Samantha, the actress had announced her split with beau Naga Chaitanya back in October. Recently ‘The Family Man’ fame expressed that all her carefully laid plans have crumbled after her split and that she now keeps no expectations. However, the actress also stated that she will do her best in the upcoming future.

What do you think about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s special dance number in Pushpa: The Rise, Do you think the lawsuit is justified? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

