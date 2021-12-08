Putting all rumours to rest, the makers of Telugu film ‘Thank You’ that features actors Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna in the lead, on Wednesday announced that their film would release only in theatres and not on OTT as was being speculated.

Sri Venkateshwara Creations, the production house producing the film, put out a poster containing its statement.

The statement read, “‘Thank You’ movie is now in the final stages of production. We have made this film with immense dedication and we believe it is an experience to be witnessed only on the big screen. ‘Thank You’ movie will release in theatres just when the time is right.”

The same poster carrying this message was also posted by the ‘Thank You’ actress Raashi Khanna on her timeline.

Directed by Vikram Kumar, work on ‘Thank You’ which is a romantic comedy was progressing at a brisk pace. However, the pandemic put a spanner in the works and shooting had to be postponed. This led to speculation on social media.

The filmmakers, through this clarification, have sought to end the speculation.

