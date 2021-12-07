Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas emerges as a savior to the public, as he makes a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help flood victims in the state. Recently, heavy rains lashed Tirupati and its surrounding areas, leaving many distressed.

Even during the devastating rains in Hyderabad and lockdowns in April 2020, Prabhas also donated Rs 4.5 crore, much ahead of all leading celebrities.

On the work front, Prabhas has romantic drama Radhe Shyam set to release on January 14. The actor recently wrapped up the filming of Adipurush. He is presently busy shooting for Project K and Salaar. The actor is in news currently as Deepika Padukone has joined him on the sets of Nag Ashwin’s next in Hyderabad.

