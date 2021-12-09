The much-awaited trailer of SS Rajamouli’s RRR is here and fans of the filmmaker and the period action drama are excited. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris, the trailer has received much love and praise from all who have watched it.

From praising the maker for living up to the expectation he set for fans, to showering loads of love on the lead actors, netizens didn’t hold back. So sit and scroll through some of the praises the film’s trailer has received till now. Also, let us know if you agree with them in the comments below.

Praising the trailer of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, one Twitter user wrote, “Brace yourself Indian movie lovers Best trailer experience” Another, loving Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s performances, tweeted, “Power of Itly dosa industry.” A third user wrote, “#RRRMovieTrailer “EMOTIONS” is the 1st Word that comes to my mind. Music-Nacho,Dosti both a hit & combine that with SSR vision & grand scale. Movie to be watched only on big screen.”

#RRRMovieTrailer "EMOTIONS" is the 1st Word that comes to my mind. Music-Nacho,Dosti both a hit & combine that with SSR vision & grand scale. Movie to be watched only on big screen. For Hindi trailer better dubbing was needed.

1-2 over the top scene could hv been avoided. — Saurebh|#Tiger3 (@BeingSaurebh) December 9, 2021

🔥🔥🔥 i have no vocabulary to describe it..Only🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HP0cedEu3G — SP®..! (@sp_ranganna) December 9, 2021

Another user praised the RRR trailer writing, “The trailer for #RRRTrailer lives up to its mantra—Rise, Roar, and Revolt. The visuals are stunning! #RRRMovieTrailer” A user, analysing the trailer of the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer, also tweeted, “#RRRTrailer High adrenaline rush moments, elevation scenes and emotions that run deep. #Rajamouli makes old-school pleasures relevant and so cool! If the story stays strong, this will be big. A director who continues to push his imagination. #RRRMovieTrailer” Others even called the trailer “Super blockbuster”

The trailer for #RRRTrailer lives up to its mantra—Rise, Roar, and Revolt. The visuals are stunning! #RRRMovieTrailer https://t.co/Nso6a4TJgV — Akshay G (@AkshayShakira) December 9, 2021

#RRRTrailer High adrenaline rush moments, elevation scenes and emotions that run deep. #Rajamouli makes old-school pleasures relevant and so cool! If the story stays strong, this will be big. A director who continues to push his imagination. #RRRMovieTrailer — Vivek Mysore (@mysorevivekmv) December 9, 2021

Praising Alia Bhatt, one Twitterati wrote, “You did this to her. We will take revenge in Gangubai”

You did this to her .😩

We will take revenge in Gangubai 😌#RRRMovieTrailer #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/QsWOPJxEiF — I want you (@Igotamanbut) December 9, 2021

But it wasn’t all praise for the RRR trailer. One user criticizing the SS Rajamouli film tweeted, “Physics gayi bhaad mein.. #RRRMovieTrailer aise ghatiya trailer filming or ye h bde director.. Hadd hai” Another mocking the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer, wrote, “Good comedy film trailer released today. #RRRMovieTrailer”

Physics gayi bhaad mein.. #RRRMovieTrailer aise ghatiya trailer filming or ye h bde director.. Hadd hai — abhishek thakur (@Abhi1809Thakur) December 9, 2021

Good comedy film trailer released today. #RRRMovieTrailer — Premal (@Predesai) December 9, 2021

In case you missed the trailer, check it out here:

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris. It also features Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. Written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film is scheduled to release theatrically on 7 January 2022.

