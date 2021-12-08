The unit of the much-awaited Telugu film ‘Bholaa Shankar’, featuring actors Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, has just finished shooting a stylish fight sequence in the film, director Meher Ramesh said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sources close to the unit say that work on the film, which began with a pooja at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on November 11, has been progressing at a brisk pace.

Advertisement

Confirming the news on social media, Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film’s director Meher Ramesh announced that the unit had not only completed a stylish fight sequence for the film but had also shot a grand song on a huge set erected for the number.

The director also said that they had kickstarted the second schedule of Chiranjeevi’s film.

Meher Ramesh said, “MEGA Glowing star Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh’s Mega Massive Action Entertainer Bholaa Shankar. Completed a Stylish Fight Sequence & a Grand Song in a Huge set! KICKSTARTED the 2nd Schedule already!”

Believed to be a remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Vedalam’, which featured Ajith, Shruti Haasan, and Lakshmi Menon in the lead, sources say that the makers of Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’ had made small changes to the script to suit the tastes of the Telugu audience.

Must Read: Samantha Opens Up About Her Separation With Naga Chaitanya: “They Are Going To Troll & Abuse You But…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube