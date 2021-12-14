Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Pushpa: The Rise is now making headlines just two days before its release, for all the wrong reasons! As per the latest reports, it’s now been said that an FIR has been filed against the upcoming film‘s producers (Mythri Movie Makers).

Yes, you have read that right! Read on to know the whole deet of the mishap!

Sukumar’s directorial, Pushpa: The Rise is set to hit the big screens on the 17th of December 2021. However, it now seems like the producers of the film are under hot water for breaking some Covid-19 norms!

Talking about the fiasco, a police case has been charged against Mythri Movie Makers, who are the producers of the upcoming Tollywood film Pushpa: The Rise. It is said that the producers of the film had organised a pre-release event for the movie and they were only allowed to gather around 5,000 people for the event. However, as per the latest reports by The Hindu, the cops have claimed that the organisers of the event had distributed over 15,000 passes of the show which broke the safety protocols that were given keeping pandemic in mind.

During the conversation with The Hindu, Inspector S Rajasekhar Reddy accused the makers for misleading the police force and also claimed that they risked a stampede-like situation. He said, “It was not like people came voluntarily, everyone who was in and around the premises was holding passes, which means they sold passes beyond granted permission. The crowd swelled and behaved in an unruly manner causing threat and endangered human life due to rash and negligent acts by the organisers.”

Just before this mishap, it was recently reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s special dance number in this movie, was also in deep trouble as a Men’s Association filed a lawsuit against the song. The reason for it was that the association found the song portraying men in the wrong light and they want the song to be banned!

It looks like trouble is just swirling around Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise! What do you think about it?

