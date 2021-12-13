Tamil actor Vijay, fondly known as ‘Thalapathy’ by his fans, has emerged as the most tweeted about actor in south Indian films for the year 2021. The same was announced by Twitter India on Sunday.

The social media giant tweeted a list that featured the top 10 actors on Sunday.

While Thalapathy Vijay topped the list, Telugu star Pawan Kalyan emerged second while Mahesh Babu was placed third. The fourth-place went to Tamil star Suriya while Telugu actors Junior NTR and Allu Arjun took the fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Coming in seventh on the list led by Thalapathy Vijay was Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who celebrates. The eighth, ninth and tenth spots went to actors Ram Charan, Dhanush and Ajith Kumar, respectively.

Among the actresses, Keerthy Suresh took first place becoming the most tweeted about actress while Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu came in second and third.

Kajal Aggarwal was placed fourth in the list, which had Malavika Mohanan taking the fifth spot. Rakul Preet Singh, who has now begun acting in Hindi films, was placed sixth, while Sai Pallavi came seventh. Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty and Anupama came in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.

