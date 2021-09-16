Advertisement

South actress Kajal Aggarwal got married to her long-time Boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu last year. They were friends for 7 years and dated for three years before getting married. Now it seems the couple is set to welcome new addition to their family. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, the south actress and Gautam got married on October 30th, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Even though their wedding was an intimate affair due to COVID, it was nothing less than a fairy tale wedding. They took vows in the stunning Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have been spending their time together, traveling across places. Now according to a Times Of India report, the actress has informed the makers of her next Telugu movies- Acharya and Ghost to wrap up her scenes quickly. It is speculated that the actress made the request due to her pregnancy and she aims to take a break.

However, neither Kajal Aggarwal nor her husband has made any announcement regarding their pregnancy yet. So we will have to wait for their confirmation. While the rumors come as good news for her fans, they might feel worried as they are going to witness the absence of their favorite actress on big screens.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal’s upcoming film Acharya will also see Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde. She will also be seen in the Telugu film The Ghost opposite Nagarjuna. The film is helmed by Praveen Sattaru.

Apart from this, Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in two Tamil movies Ghosty and Indian 2. She is also waiting for the release of Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

