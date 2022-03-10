Will The Batman hit the 50 crores mark? That’s the question which will be answered only after the second weekend since for now the film has a task cut out to reach that mark. After the opening weekend, the hold over the weekdays has been just about okay. Had it been on similar lines as Gangubai Kathiawadi then a 50 crores milestone would have been guaranteed. However, around 50% drop from Friday to Monday meant that it will all turn out to be a weekend show for the superhero film.

With 2 crores* more coming on Wednesday, The Batman has still done well enough to reach the 32 crores* mark. It should be around 34 crores by the close of the first week. However, to get those 15 odd crores in time to come would be a challenge since there are major films arriving every Friday now, starting with Radhe Shyam, Bachchhan Paandey and then RRR.

Still, at premium properties, especially IMAX, The Batman is going to be the first choice and will enjoy continued screenings. That will keep bringing good moolah for the film, something that is also visible in the kind of occupancy that it is enjoying in these properties when compared to the rest.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

