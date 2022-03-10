Jhund is staying on to be on the lower side as 1 crore* more came on Wednesday. While Friday itself was quite low at 1.50 crores, the weekdays have been managing to just about stay afloat (that too on a relative note if one compares the collections with Friday). The good part is that at least 1 crore is coming on each of the weekdays when the collections could easily have slid into the 75 lakhs zone.

That said, the overall collections are still not optimal as the 6 day numbers stand at 10 crores*. Ideally, these should have been the bare minimum numbers over the opening weekend as then the film would have carried some sort of a chance to at least hit the 20 crores mark. For now though, the first milestone that the film would be aiming for is 15 crores and then whatever comes in is an added bonus.

The Amitabh Bachchan starrer could have done somewhat better if not for the overall look and feel which was way too localised. Moreover, the film has too many things stuffed in a long three hour narrative due to which the final results aren’t as crisp as one would have liked to see. That will have a telling on the overall collections that could well have been better since the theme is quite noble.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

