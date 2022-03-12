Hrithik Roshan is currently making headlines for his alleged relationship with Saba Azad. Post his separation from Sussanne Khan, the Greek god of Bollywood was linked with his Kites costar Barbara Mori but soon the news was debunked. Later in 2017, a Polish actress named Angela Krislinzki claimed HR was her friend and a mentor but the actor called her out and asked why she was lying.

Meanwhile, his latest link-up with the Indie singer is grabbing a lot of attention and recently there were even reports that claimed the two are thinking about getting married soon. The two leave some interesting comments on each other’s posts on Instagram, while Saba has also visited HR’s house several times.

During an interaction with DNA, Angela Krislinzki had said, “Like every other newcomer, I had a crush on Hrithik Roshan when I worked with him for the first time in a commercial. When I told him about my half-Spanish background, he was reminded about the old-world charm of Valencia and Spain. He was supportive and gave me acting tips.”

Angela Krislinzki further admitted that while shooting for the second commercial with Hrithik Roshan, the actress started getting the feeling that she has finally found a mentor and a friend in Bollywood. However, when HR saw the news, he called her out and asked, “My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying.”

My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying. pic.twitter.com/xydPrKr8nH — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 4, 2017

Reacting to Hrithik’s tweet, Angela explained, “I respect you a lot sir and I am sorry for such misleading headlines. It’s really hurtful. I have admired you as an actor just like millions others but I have been fortunate enough to work with you in two TVCs. When I say mentor I meant someone who inspired my life in right direction.”

“This all began during the press meet of my film, someone asked me how I thought of entering acting in spite of foreign looks, so I replied when I was shooting with Hrithik Roshan, his few inspirational words inspired me. He said work on yourself your acting nobody can stop you. My looks are also different but it’s your performance is that outbeats anything…that day changed and life and my acting journey began… the article only speaks about how inspirational you have been to me just like you have been to million others. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience occurred to you.”

Later, Hrithik accepted her apology and wrote, “The Agneepath actor accepted her ‘graceful’ apology and wished her the best for her career.”

Yes misleading headlines indeed. Graceful of you to clarify and apologise though. Wishing you the best for your career — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 4, 2017

