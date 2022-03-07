After his recent spotting with actress Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan is once again in news for his PDA on social media. A couple of weeks back, the Koi Mil Gaya actor made headlines when he and Saba were snapped leaving an eatery in Mumbai holding hands- not once but thrice. Soon after their pics surfaced on the web, rumours of their alleged affair made headlines and it spread like wildfire.

But are Hrithik and Saba going to make their relationship official? Well, their latest actions on social media suggest so.

After showering praises on his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad has now left Hrithik Roshan impressed with her Miss Hepburn look. Sharing a couple of photos she wrote, “You may call me Miss Hepburn Azad!!! Outtakes from a shoot with @feminaindia where I got to play the inimitable Ms. Hepburn for a day.” In these photoshoot pics, Saba looks ravishing in all-black attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Saba paired a black checkered top with a plain black body-hugging skirt and black belt. The actress dazzled as she styled her hair in a retro way. Red lipstick and black pumps make us go Oo la la. Impressed with her new look, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Timeless” on the photos.

Recently, Saba shared a video of her sick self on Instagram with a long note in the caption box. An excerpt from her caption wrote, “A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head – here’s a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most – maybe if I find the courage I’ll sing them all to you – excuse my throat i shoulda warmed up before recording.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Commenting on the video, Hrithik Roshan called his girlfriend an “extraordinary human.” Well, just like HR, we too are in total awe!

