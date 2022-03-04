As much as Hrithik Roshan is making the headlines nowadays for his upcoming films and professional commitments, the actor is also in the news for his relationship with his rumoured girlfriend, actor Saba Azad. While the actress recently shared a picture enjoying with the Roshans on Sunday, she has now shared another post tagging them.

Advertisement

A few hours ago, Saba took to her Instagram stories and shared a post thanking Hrithik’s family for sending her home-cooked food. Scroll below to have a look at her post and catch a glimpse of the food that came from HR’s place.

Advertisement

Taking to her Insta stories, Saba Azad shared a picture of her meal and tagged Hrithik Roshan’s niece Suranika, his aunt Kanchan Roshan and his cousin Pashmina Roshan, thanking them. She captioned the post, “When you’re home sick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you. Thankee @kanchan_roshan @suranika @pashminaroshan.”

Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad also included hands joined in prayer icons and smiling faces with hearts emojis. Check out her story here:

Talking about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship, news of their alleged relationship have been grabbing the headlines for the last few weeks. The two have been spotted together on several occasions out and about in Mumbai. Last month, the city’s paparazzi also clicked them after what appeared to be a date at a restaurant.

Saba is part of the electro-funk band called Madboy/Mink, along with ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah, Naseeruddin Shah’s son. The band performed in Pune last month and Hrithik shared a social media post for Saba to give her a shoutout. He had also re-shared a post by Saba about her upcoming performance and wrote, “Kill it you guys.”

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Calls His Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad ‘Super-cool’; Shares Photo From Their Fun Night Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube