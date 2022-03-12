Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left the world in shock. From fans to his friends in the Bollywood industry, everyone was shocked to their core as to what exactly happened with the late actor. Amid the chaos, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s old interview back in 2020 went viral where she gave dating advice to her stepdaughter and actress Sara Ali Khan and netizens were slamming her for taking an indirect dig at Sushant. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In the viral video, Kareena was asked about dating advice that she would want to give to Sara and said, “Don’t date your first hero. I have said it.” Sara’s first actor was Sushant and hence this didn’t go well with the fans of the late actor. For the unversed, Sara made her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ and were reportedly dating back then.

In a viral video, Kareena Kapoor Khan is in conversation with Komal Nahta and was labelled as ‘targeting’ and ‘bullying’ the newcomers in the Hindi film industry. The Tashan actress also rejected Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan for Sara Ali Khan.

A user trolled Kareena Kapoor Khan on social media and wrote, “Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the likes should not be the ones talking about mental health at all. They’re the pioneers of gatekeeping Bollywood and high brow gossipers and flaunt their privilege and drag people down for standing up against them.”

Another user wrote, “The only actor I hate is #kareenakapoor. She is such a bully that I can’t even take it anymore. She has literally been targeting people to no end. Calling newcomers massy, commenting on someone’s clothes, making faces to downgrade people. She is one mannerless person.”

Take a look at the video here:

Amrita- Dating Advice for Sara.. Kareena- Don't date your 1st Hero We all knw who was her 1st hero and more than this just look at her reaction which clearly shows how he had been treating in the industry. #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant #SushantNoMore pic.twitter.com/mUDDfQ39E2 — Rohit Agrawal (@rohit__6428) June 15, 2020

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan taking a sly dig at Sushant Singh Rajput? Tell us in the comments below.

