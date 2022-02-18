Is there any better feeling after a hard week than the knowledge that you have two whole days ahead of you to spend at your leisure? It’s that one thing that brings humanity together on the last day of the working week – that Friday feeling!

One of the most versatile and successful young actresses of Bollywood – Sara Ali Khan gives us the same feeling whenever we look at her. Be it her jovial nature, ‘live life to the fullest’ attitude, impeccable acting or effortless dancing skills, Sara is an all-round entertainer. Riding high on the success of ‘Atrangi Re’, Sara is in a happy space as her song Chaka Chak is still trending on the internet. In honour of the burst of happiness that accompanies That Friday Feeling, we’ve tailored a playlist of Sara’s party numbers purely to capture its essence and set you up for the weekend.

Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re)

Even before the movie release, the song featuring Sara sporting a green saree had especially caught the fancy of her fans who have been putting up dance videos of them performing its hook steps on their social media handles. The song is not only still trending on the internet but the audience, especially her fans also created atrangi videos of the atrangi song. Sara proved her mettle as an actor with this Aanand L Rai directorial venture alongside acting stalwarts like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Mera Wala Dance (Simmba)

Sara Ali Khan loves dancing and that shows on screen! That is exactly what she did sporting a nude tone lehenga in this foot-tapping number from ‘Simmba’. The song not just features her co-star Ranveer Singh but also ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn.

Aankh Marey (Simmba)

Yet another smashing dance number from ‘Simmba’. Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh’s song ‘Aankh Marey’ had become quite popular. This was one of the most played party numbers of the year and in fact, many still love to dance on it. Again, Sara walked away with accolades for her dancing prowess in the song that was appreciated by one and all!

Husn Hai Suhana (Coolie No 1)

Doubling the dance, glitter and glamour factor, this reimagined version of the 90s chartbuster got get everyone on the dance floor and share a leg. The lead pair – Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan danced like no one’s watching, matching steps to the iconic Jodi Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, who featured in the original.

Mirchi Lagi Toh (Coolie No 1)

The revamped version is the remix of the iconic chartbuster song ‘Main Toh Raaste Se Ja Raha Tha’. In the video of the song, Sara and Varun can be seen donning pink-hued quirky attires and flaunting their dance moves. The peppy song has made it to the New Year Eve’s playlist.

Twist (Love Aaj Kal)

One of the early hits of Sara, titled ‘Haan Main Galat’, the song is a full-on dance number featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The song also includes the popular number ‘Twist’ from the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer. Dressed in their trendy and dazzling outfits, Sara and Kartik set the dance floor on fire with their effortless dance moves. The twist hook-step is surely the icing on the cake.

