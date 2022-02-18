Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most successful female actors of Bollywood at the moment. She has lately been in the news not just for her work as an actor but also for the projects she has been bankrolling as a producer. In a recent interaction with a comedian, Deepika opened up about her father Prakash Padukone’s biopic, confirming that it will happen soon.

For the unversed, Deepika was last seen playing the lead role in Shakun Batra’s 2022 movie Gehraiyaan. This romantic drama has been gaining mixed responses from the audience for its unique plot and concept. The film explores the topic of infidelity and narrates the story of a fitness trainer who falls in love with another man despite being married. The movie features Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday amongst others.

In a recent conversation with Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel, Deepika Padukone opened up about the impact her father Prakash Padukone had on the country as an athlete. She highlighted how the man put India on the global map in terms of sports even before the groundbreaking 1983 world Cup happened. “Actually, even before 83 happened, he was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sport is concerned.”, Deepika said.

She confirmed that she is working on Prakash Padukone’s biopic saying, “I am working on it” and further explained how he practised in a huge hall. “He trained in a marriage hall, that was his badminton court. He used things like the beams that go across to make his shot more precise.”, Deepika Padukone added.

On the work front, Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time with their film Fighter. She will also reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathan which is currently in the production stage.

