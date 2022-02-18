Story: Bollywood filmmaker Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan is making waves for all the right reasons. The film which was released ahead of Valentine’s Day received rave reviews from their fans and critics. The film stars an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Meanwhile, the main leads are continuing with a post-film promotion where they have been revealing some unknown things about them or about the film.

Advertisement

One such incident about Siddhant Chaturvedi has left his fans going ROFL. The Gully Boy actor recently sat down for an interesting conversation with Cyrus Broacha and there he narrated an incident when he arrived to audition for Josh 2 which was never happening.

Advertisement

Siddhant Chaturvedi told Cyrus, “I have auditioned for Josh 2, for Eagle gang. There were so many guys standing in a queue and I asked him what’s going on, they said Josh 2 auditions are going on. Then I stood in that line for the whole day but my turn did not come.”

Gehraiyaan star Siddhant Chaturvedi further stated that he again went on the same place only to find out that it was a fake audition. He said, “The next day I went, I was the first one to go there and there was nobody, it was shut. I asked what time will the auditions start, the people who were there told me that there was a fake audition here yesterday. He concluded saying, “Josh 2 is not being made.”

Josh is a cult Hindi film that stars Shah Rukh, Aishwarya Rai, Chandrachur Singh in the lead roles along with Sharad Kapoor in the key role. Josh was a box office success.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Phone Bhoot opposite Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. That apart he will soon begin shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and also has Yudhra in the pipeline.

Must Read: Bachchhan Paandey Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar Becomes A Savage Stone-Eyed Muse For Kriti Sanon & Arshad Warsi’s Documentary

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube