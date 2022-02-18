Bollywood celebs often get some mindboggling suprises from their fans. Time and again we have seen some crazy fans getting their fave celebs’ face inked on their body and today was no different. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has grabbed netizens attention for all the wrong reasons. The Tamasha actor was snapped, recently going out and about in the city.

During his latest outing, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor received a beautiful surprise from one of his die-hard fans. As seen in the video, the fan is seen flaunting his ‘Awaraa’ tattoo, which RK had inked earlier. While we don’t know whether it was a permanent or a sticky one, his fan tried to give him the best surprise by replicating the same. FYI, Awaraa was Ranbir’s grandfather Raj Kapoor’s one of the hit films.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, Ranbir Kapoor got trolled for his cold reaction to his fan’s tattoo. While many said, “Itna attitude,” other slammed the actor for not even talking to his fan properly. A user wrote, “Aaa gaya swaad tattoo karwa ke or usko dikha ke? Ab thoda shiddat wala paar apne gharwalo pe bhi barsa lo kabhi? Wo zyada appreciate karenge tumhe or Dil se khush honge. Tumhare efforts dikhenge unhe. Stop this unhealthy actor worshipping please.

Watch the video and check out the comments below:

On the personal front, Ranbir Kapoor along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt will soon announce their wedding. We earlier told you that reports are abuzz that Alia and RK’s Krishna Raj home is ready and Kapoors have planned actress’ Grah Pravesh in their new home. After delaying their plans for two years now, RK and Alia are set to tie the knot in this year i.e., 2022.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Shameshera, the first rushes of which were released, recently, That apart, he also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside ladylove Alia Bhatt and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

