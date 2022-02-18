Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood who has worked in a variety of genres in the last few years. She will soon be seen playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic The Intern which stars Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in lead roles. According to a new report, the film, which was initially scheduled to go on floors last year, will soon enter the production stage in 2022 or early 2023.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s romantic drama movie Gehraiyaan which was released on Amazon Prime this month. The film explored the concept of infidelity as the plot revolved around the life of a fitness trainer who falls in love with her cousin’s fiancé. The movie garnered mixed reactions from the audience and featured actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in key roles.

Advertisement

In a recent interaction with Mid Day, Deepika Padukone revealed details about the upcoming remake movie which also features Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. She stressed on how the COVID 19 third wave messed with their plans and said, “The Intern will happen this year, or early 2023. The third wave wasn’t anticipated, so it threw a few things off course. But now, [we are] back on track,”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will also be seen sharing screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a long time. She will play the leading lady in his much-anticipated movie Pathan, which is currently in the production stage. Talking about reuniting with SRK in the same conversation, Deepika said, “Working with him feels like home. This is my second film with [director] Siddharth Anand, so there is a comfort [level]. In the next few months, I will start Fighter with Hrithik.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Reacted To Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar’s Nepotism Feud: “Aap Isi Baat Ko Agar Ghuma Ke Bol Rahe Ho Toh ‘Freedom Of Expression’ Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube