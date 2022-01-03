There are multiple reasons why Brahmastra screams a must-watch for itself. The Ayan Mukerji director has been in the making since 2018 and it explores the superhero universe in a never-explored-before scenario. It also marks the first union on-screen for lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Most of all, how can one forget the grand cameos of Nagarjun and Shah Rukh Khan? Karan Johar is now leaving fans elated.

After multiple delays, Ranbir along with Alia and Ayan recently held a promotional event for the film. The trio came together to unveil the release date and the superhero flick is scheduled for 9th September, 2022.

Producer Karan Johar recently appeared at Film Companion’s Producers’ Round Table Discussion. The filmmaker spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna’s cameos and how every member of the team believes in the film that they have created.

Karan Johar began, “I’ve realized that it takes time when you make a film, you’ve got to give it time. You’ve learned the power of storyboarding; you’ve learned the power of also working with people who really care about your film. They didn’t just sign your film because its money to them or it’s a commitment. It’s because they really believe in. If you’re doing something that large, you’ve got to have a crew that actually becomes organically embedded in that film’s fabric.”

He continued, “And that’s what happened with Brahmastra. Like Nagarjuna, he came on board; Shah Rukh Khan has done a massive cameo for us. We thought it would be five days but he shot for 15 days. And without a question asked, he saw the vision of the sequence. It’s like Mr. Bachchan; he came just about like that. This is not just our film; it’s everyone’s film, you can take ownership on it. Tomorrow, the producers list is large, the actor list is larger. It’s like we’re all just like part of this one big mega film that just needs the world to watch it. So, we like literally want every center in this country and world to come out and watch because we don’t need it just for the money; we need it to kind of validate the seven years.”

Well, that surely is an adrenaline rush not just for Shah Rukh Khan, but even the fans of the other cast members.

Are you excited for Brahmastra?

