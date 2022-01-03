Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had been under the radar for a while but only confirmed their relationship back in 2019. As expected, eyebrows were raised and many slammed the power couple over the huge age gap between them. Here’s what the actor has to say about it all now!

For the unversed, Malaika is 48 while her beau is 36-year-old. The duo has been trolled multiple times in the past over their age gap. But now, Arjun is breaking his silence and has the best response to it all!

Arjun Kapoor told Masala.com, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

All that Arjun Kapoor wants is his work to speak for him! “What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship,” he added.

Well, we love how mature Arjun is, can you really blame Malaika Arora?

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns. The Mohit Suri directorial also stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham.

