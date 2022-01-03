Yet another day, yet another good haul at the box office for Pushpa in its Hindi version. After collecting 6.10 crores on Saturday, the Allu Arjun starrer maintained its pace on Sunday too with 6.25 crores* been accumulated at the box office. This is yet another very good day for the film which is running in its third week now and gathering more pace than the first two weeks.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun starrer has now gone past the 60 crores mark to bring in 62.94 crores. While it’s a given that 68 crore would be crossed before the close of the week, it would be interesting to see if the film eventually managed to cross the 70 crores mark before the fourth week begins.

Advertisement

Pushpa is now a a big success at the box office and a bonus earner for all involved. Everyone who invested in this film will gain in millions and would pray that In time to come more such surprise successes further come their way.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: 83 Box Office Day 8: Stays Decent On Second Friday, Hopes For Growth Over The Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube