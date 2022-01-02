Never, this has never happened before for any film. At least as far as I can remember ever since the creation of 100 Crore Club by Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, never before has a film collected its best number on its 16th day. However, that has happened now with Pushpa (Hindi) running riot across the country, and especially in the mass belts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film recorded a fantabulous 6.10 crores yesterday, which was its third Saturday, and that’s totally unbelievable. Let’s look at how it started off. It’s opening day was 3.33 crores and then it’s best day till date before yesterday was the first Sunday when 5.56 crores came in. Now, 6.10 crores have come on the second Saturday which is almost double of what it collected a day before (3.50 crores). This isn’t all as Sunday still remains in this weekend, which means a lot more ammunition is still left for Pushpa.

With a total standing as 56.69 crores, the Allu Arjun starrer is belying all predictions, estimations and forecasting. It is running on its own pace and is a superhit already.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Pushpa Box Office Day 15 (Hindi): Crosses 50 Crores, All Set To Gather A Lot More After A Fabulous Third Friday



Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube