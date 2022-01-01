Pushpa (Hindi) is now turning out to be the kind of case study for the business of south dubbed films doing well on a pan-India level. The film was simply smashing on its third Friday with 3.50 crores and ‘unbelievable’ is the right word for that. There are restrictions in place, evening and night shows are already getting impacted, pandemic scare is back and here is a film that comes with a leading man who hasn’t had a Hindi release before and still the business is only continuing to grow.

To think of it, Saturday and Sunday are still remaining for the Allu Arjun starrer and with no competition whatsoever especially at the single screens, the collections are only going to stay good. During the last two weeks, the Pushpa has seen a rapid rise in collections over the weekend and even if 4 crores more come on Saturday and Sunday each, the film would come close to 60 crores already.

Meanwhile, Pushpa has already scored a half-century in a matter of just 15 days as 50.59 crores have come in. Expectations are being exceeded with every passing day and while newer milestones like 70 crores or 80 crores lifetime could well be set, for now it’s about sitting back and enjoying the show.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

