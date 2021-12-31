Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has come a long way in its two-week theatrical journey. The film, after Sooryavanshi and Spider-Man: No Way Home, proved how the content will always be welcomed with open hands, no matter how many restrictions are in the play due to Covid.

While the Telugu version was expected to create a riot at ticket windows, the Hindi version came as a big surprise to everyone. In fact, during the weekdays of week 2, it’s the Hindi version that is contributing the most to the collection. For the unversed, the makers didn’t really promote the film for its Hindi market. One can say, it’s working on its own!

At the end of week 2, Pushpa (Hindi) has a total of 46.85 crores* onboard, and will go past the 50 crore mark during the third weekend. The film has once again proved the pull of South dubbed films in Hindi, and has become the 4th highest-grossing South film dubbed in Hindi.

The said list is topped by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, making a humongous collection of 511.30 crores with its Hindi version. At second is 2.0, which made a whopping 188 crores in the Hindi version. It was hugely benefitted by Akshay Kumar’s presence. Baahubali: The Beginning is at 3rd with 120 crores. Pushpa is at the 4th spot, while KGF Chapter 1 is at the 5th with 44.09 crores.

Saaho isn’t included in the list as it wasn’t a South film but was made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Pushpa will end up being at the 4th in the list, and now, all eyes are set on how Allu Arjun starrer’s part 2 performs in the Hindi version.

