Just a bit more push and Pushpa (Hindi) would be celebrating its entry into the 50 Crore Club. The film has been demonstrating good consistency all this while ever since its release and ended its second week on a high as well. With 2 crores* more coming in on Thursday, the film’s overall collections now stand at 46.85 crores*. By tomorrow the film would have entered the 50 Crore Club and that should definitely lead to celebrations.

What would be seen with great interest now is the release of the second instalment of Pushpa. It has been seen in the past that whenever the first instalment of a dubbed South film is a hit then the second one is many notches ahead. When Robot turned into a success story, 2.0 just hit the roof in the Hindi version. Baahubali: The Conclusion was four times bigger than Baahubali: The Beginning in it’s dubbed version and now KGF: Chapter Two is already carrying humongous reports and should be far bigger than KGF: Chapter One.

Same should turn out to be the case for Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 as well which, at the bare minimum, will be a straight forward 100 Crore Club entrant in Hindi on its release. That said, the makers should now encash the kind of popularity that Allu Arjun has gained on a pan-India level and should be aiming for 200 Crore Club entry with the second instalment which should arrive in 2023.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

