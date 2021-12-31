Whoever follows Australian cricketer and IPL star, David Warner, would be aware how much he loves Indian movies, especially South films. Now, the star cricketer is back and this time it’s with a reel on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

Advertisement

If one takes a small tour of Warner’s Instagram profile, you will get an idea that he’s a die-hard fan of Allu Arjun and Prabhas. In the past, he had made reels on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Ramuloo Ramulaa, Pushpa’s Saami Saami, and many more songs. This time, it’s the film’s dialogue.

Advertisement

As per the latest reel made, David Warner lip syncs Allu Arjun’s dialogue and imitates the style of moving his hand over the beard. Reacting to the video, many of his teammates dropped comments. Apart from that, there were some hilarious comments from his fans. One Warner fan wrote, “I think Warner Sir need Indian Citizenship.” Another one wrote, “He is back with bang.”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, speaking of Pushpa, the film is rocking the Indian as well as the overseas box office. In India, it has gone past the 200 crore mark. Other than the box office numbers, the film is making headlines over its supposed n*de confrontation scene between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

Clearing the air around it, Allu Arjun said to IANS, “It was never on the cards.”

The issue has its roots in a media interaction where the movie’s director Sukumar had been quoted as stating that the climax scene of Pushpa was originally envisaged as a face-off between actors Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil, in the n*de. But wary of the Telugu audience’s sensitivities, the makers had apparently backed off. Speaking to IANS, Sukumar acknowledged that he had indeed made a statement on those lines. But in hindsight, it appears to have been a classic case of ‘lost in translation’.

Must Read: Samantha Shares A Sultry Swimsuit Pic From Her Goa Trip, Netizen Tags Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya & Writes “Hard Luck Champ”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube