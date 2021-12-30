In the wake of theatres being ‘seized’ in Andhra Pradesh, things were getting tense. It seems like the state government has now granted permission to reopen the theatres with immediate effect. This indeed will come across as a happy news for RRR and Radhe Shyam fans!

Advertisement

The government has given permission for the closed theatres to be reopened, but the theatre owners are warned that they must fix the problems within one month, or they will face confiscation once again.

Advertisement

A number of theatres in the state were shut down for not complying with basic guidelines.

In the process, close to 100 theatres were ‘seized’ during the quality checks, while a number of theatres shut down voluntarily.

Several distributors, producers, and theatres owners had met with representatives of the Andhra Pradesh government earlier, seeking to resolve the issue.

With big-ticket movies like RRR and Radhe Shyam ready to hit the screens, the film trade in AP had pleaded with the government to take necessary steps.

Must Read: Valimai Trailer Review: Superstar Ajith & Director Vinoth Promise Mass Explosion At The Box Office Post The Pushpa Riot!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube